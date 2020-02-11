Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

