SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $46.93 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $23.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,157.61. 4,494,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The company has a market cap of $1,085.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,899.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,814.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

