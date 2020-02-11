SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.30. 3,860,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,070,794. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

