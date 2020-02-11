Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $165.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.39.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $122.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

