Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Update

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately 91.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,688. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

