Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 3,597,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.