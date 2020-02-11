Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 107,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,107. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

A number of analysts have commented on SRTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

