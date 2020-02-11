Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 250.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 55.68 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of $72.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.12.

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

