Sentient Coin Market Capitalization Tops $702,008.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $702,008.00 and approximately $36,340.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.01268175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049917 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00211122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.