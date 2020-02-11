Sentinel Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $35,876.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

