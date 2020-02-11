Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.22% of Service Co. International worth $102,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.