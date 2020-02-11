Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Peter Dempsey Buys 50,000 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insider Peter Dempsey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,000.00 ($83,687.94).

ASX SSM traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$2.30 ($1.63). 8,836,610 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $936.04 million and a PE ratio of 17.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.66. Service Stream Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.89 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of A$3.06 ($2.17).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

