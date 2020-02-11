Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.