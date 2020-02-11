Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Update

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 171,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

