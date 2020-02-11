Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $572.28 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

