Shift Market Cap Achieves $575,036.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. Shift has a total market capitalization of $575,036.00 and $2,195.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,733,960 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

