ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PIXY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

