Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.82. 13,471,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,410.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

