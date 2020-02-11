ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $27.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

