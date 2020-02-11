Shore Capital Initiates Coverage on Rotork (LON:ROR)

Analysts at Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

LON ROR opened at GBX 307.60 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.01 ($1,888.99).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

