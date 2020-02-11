Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

LON PSON opened at GBX 582 ($7.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 608.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 713.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 955 ($12.56).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

