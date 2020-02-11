Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Declines By 35.4%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. 1,696,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. ABB has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

