Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Drops By 33.7%

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 390,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 582,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $177.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.35. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 295,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

