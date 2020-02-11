Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Declines By 29.2%

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.