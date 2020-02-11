Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expands By 39.4%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,493. The stock has a market cap of $840.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

