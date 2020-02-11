Short Interest in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases By 90.1%

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,500 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signition LP increased its holdings in BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,371. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

