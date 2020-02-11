Short Interest in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Declines By 46.0%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,739. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cassava Sciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.