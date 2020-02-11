Short Interest in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expands By 50.3%

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the January 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 158,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,543. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.