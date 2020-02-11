Short Interest in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Declines By 29.4%

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 932,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Celestica has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

