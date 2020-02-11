Short Interest in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 43.7%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 630,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

