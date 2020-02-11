Short Interest in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Rises By 46.6%

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 280,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CYOU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Changyou.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYOU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 122.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 455,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter worth $2,825,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYOU stock remained flat at $$10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 185,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.