Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Decreases By 36.9%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 439,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.