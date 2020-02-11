Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Declines By 53.6%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Tuesday. 190,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,823. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.