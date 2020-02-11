Short Interest in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 95.4%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CLPS stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of CLPS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

CLPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,879. CLPS has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

