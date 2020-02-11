Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declines By 46.9%

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 862,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,214. The firm has a market cap of $846.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

