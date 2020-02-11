Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Decreases By 40.0%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

STZ.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ.B traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.80. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.88. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.