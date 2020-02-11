Short Interest in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expands By 39.0%

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CSTM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 73.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

