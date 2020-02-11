Short Interest in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Expands By 189.4%

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on COT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in Cott by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after purchasing an additional 249,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cott by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cott by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Cott by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,558,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 774,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.33 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

