Short Interest in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Increases By 597.6%

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a growth of 597.6% from the January 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CounterPath alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CPAH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 117,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.