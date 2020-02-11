Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expands By 38.8%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 6,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.