Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 56.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 146,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,882. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

