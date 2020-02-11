Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 38.2%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 353,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLPN shares. National Securities started coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolphin Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

DLPN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 7.54.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

