Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Grows By 134.7%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of EGO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

