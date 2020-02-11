Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Grows By 33.6%

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 909,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ESRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 945,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,050. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

