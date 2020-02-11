Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rises By 38.9%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 5,124,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

