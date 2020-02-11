Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Drops By 60.2%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on ESEA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

