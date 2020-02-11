Short Interest in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Drops By 30.3%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. 2,051,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,903. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.22.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.