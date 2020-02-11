Short Interest in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Decreases By 55.6%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EYEG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 193,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,557. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $137,310.00. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

