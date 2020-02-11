Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Decreases By 58.8%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

FBSS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

