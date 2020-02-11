Short Interest in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Rises By 63.1%

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Jose A. Olivieri acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of FFBW worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFBW shares. TheStreet downgraded FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

FFBW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 9,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.45. FFBW has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%.

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

